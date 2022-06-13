BOONE — First Horizon Bank in Boone is matching every dollar up to $5,000 donated to Hunger and Health Coalition’s efforts to provide fresh foods from local farmers and further the organization’s mobile delivery program.

Over the years, First Horizon Bank has been a consistent contributor to the efforts of HHC in their mission to fight food insecurity in the community. The company has taken specific interest in the non-profits focus on proving fresh and local foods to the people they serve.

“We have been friends with First Horizon for a while and they are always so generous to us and have loved our mission and what we do. Annually, they cut a check for us to help with our mission and more specifically to help purchase fresh foods from our local farmers,” said HHC Director of Communications Jenn Bass. “With inflation and gas prices the last thing that people are worried about is how they’re going to purchase fresh foods, which is typically more expensive... They wanted to help us get more funds so we drummed up the campaign for it and sent it out.”

Money raised through the campaign will primarily be used to purchase food from local farmers. Bass said that this is the “perfect time” for an emphasis on this mission as it is the growing season.

“We feel that if you’re putting healthy foods into your bodies, you’re able to show up better in your life, whether that’s your job or your relationship, the being good steward in the community, you just feel better all around,” said Bass. “We feel very strongly that food is medicine, and that being able to purchase more healthy foods, especially from our local farmers, is the way to go. Not only are we helping our clients, but we’re also putting the money back into our community and to the economy here.”

Another effort of the campaign is to expand HHC’s mobile deliver program due to the increase in gas prices. The organization hopes to be able to ensure services to more people who are struggling to pay for transportation.

HHC is often launching new campaigns and encourages community members to keep up-to-date with ways to be involved. Other organizations interested in collaborating with HHC should contact Jenn Bass at commdirectorhhc@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.