Winter is officially here and snow is in the forecast for later this week. 

WATAUGA — Wednesday, Dec. 21, marks the first day of the winter season in the United States and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. Winter officially starts at 4:48 p.m. with the beginning of the Winter Solstice. It also marks the shortest day of the year, with just eight hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

For years, the Winter Solstice traditionally marked the time of year when farmers and families knew that their crops would not be able to grow, but it would be the right time of year to slaughter hogs and cattle for meat to get them through the cold months. The meat could also be better preserved in the colder temperatures without the risk of spoiling. The Winter Solstice happens each year either on Dec. 21 or Dec. 22.

