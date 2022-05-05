With the first quarter of the year completed and Watauga County preparing for the return of summer tourism, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its first Economic Indicators report of 2022.
This quarterly report examines five key statistics within the Watauga County & High Country Economy, featuring a summary of local impacts by Dr. Harry Davis, Appalachian State and North Carolina Bankers Association Professor and long-standing regional economist. The report also includes quick stats and commentary on local commercial real estate activity provided by James Milner, CCIM, Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
Data was compiled for residential home sales, net sales tax calculations, unemployment, occupancy tax collections, commercial real estate permit applications and transactions, and applications for permits of new single-family homes. These figures include the most recent data released for each category as well as historical data to help establish trends and further context toward the area’s economic stability.
"It's interesting to note how these numbers back up some important ongoing community conversations," said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. "We see the slowing of residential real estate traffic partly due to the accessibility and affordability issues outlined in the recent Watauga Housing Forums. We've watched some employers struggle to find enough workers to fill open positions, and then you see that our area has the 2nd-lowest unemployment rate in the State. We also see the benefits of a winter that was cold and snowy at all of the right times, which boosted our winter tourism businesses especially after the holidays. These numbers support the need further study short-term economic conditions and use them to further inform our long-term community strategy. As inflation, supply chain issues, rising interest rates and other factors continue to influence the world around us, it's never been more important to keep an eye trained on local trends and impacts."
According to the report and Davis, North Carolina and Watauga County continue to experience economic growth that exceeds that of the nation. While the national unemployment rate for March was 3.6%, the rate for North Carolina was only 3.5%. Watauga County’s February rate was 2.7%, which was the second lowest in the state.
The housing market for the county shows mixed results. The record low inventory of unsold homes is hurting home sales. The lack of inventory and the dramatic increase in home prices is restricting first time home buyers. Until housing starts rise significantly affordability will continue to be a problem.
In the first quarter of 2022, there were 504 residential home sales compared to 689 in the first quarter of 2021, according to the report. There was also a 2.89 percent occupancy tax collection from the previous year.
Tourism continues to be a bright spot for the county. Occupancy taxes and sales taxes continue to rise. Consumers still have a high savings rate due to the CARES Act and are ready to spend that money on vacations this summer.
According to James Milner, Appalachian Commercial Real Estate president and owner, the first quarter of the year did not have as much sales activity given our parameters.
"However, we remain confident that the commercial real estate market continues to stabilize," Milner said in the report. "A review of the permit data shows tenant improvement work occurring within the town of Boone. The first quarter of each year is typically a slower period of time as the market ramps up for the selling season."
The development sales of multifamily properties appear to be over as the Rivers Walk property sold during the first quarter of 2022. While not included in the fourth quarter of 2021, the sale of The Finmore at 241 was added to the overall data set after verifying that the sale occurred (no recorded deed transfer). While we acknowledge the housing crisis that our community is facing, we remain fervent in our position on the underlying economics of supply and demand.
While projects such as the Skyline Terrace expansion or The Collection will certainly not meet current demand, they will add to the supply. It is only when supply exceeds demand that rents can begin to correct. With focused discussions regarding housing demand, perhaps this will motivate both developers and key partners to bring additional supply. Lastly, the medical district appears to be gaining some transactional activity with several new listings over the past few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.