Lansing fire

The Lansing home belonging to Jack and Ellen Reedy was destroyed by a fire on Saturday. 

 Photo courtesy Candace Barker

LANSING — A fire on Saturday evening in Lansing completely destroyed the home of a longtime Watauga and Ashe paramedic and local volunteer.

According to Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill, a neighboring resident reported a possible structure fire at 7:27 p.m. on June 10. Fire departments responded to 570 Don Adams Road and found a home fully engulfed in flames. Lansing Volunteer Fire Department, Warrensville Volunteer Fire Department, New River Volunteer Fire Department, West Jefferson Fire Department, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Ashe Medics all responded to the scene.

