Salmon Smacker Fire

A fire destroyed a home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, April 19. 

 Photo courtesy Watauga County Emergency Management

BEAVER DAM — A fire destroyed a home in the Beaver Dam Fire District Wednesday afternoon. 

The fire — in the 100 block of Salmon Smacker Lane — began at the back of the home, according to Emma Ward of the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office. There were no occupants inside the home at the time and no reported injuries.

