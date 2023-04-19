BEAVER DAM — A fire destroyed a home in the Beaver Dam Fire District Wednesday afternoon.
The fire — in the 100 block of Salmon Smacker Lane — began at the back of the home, according to Emma Ward of the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office. There were no occupants inside the home at the time and no reported injuries.
The investigation found the fire was caused by burning materials too close to a structure that led to home catching on fire. The home is a total loss, according to Ward.
Beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Zionville Fire, Fall Creek Fire, Foscoe Fire, Boone Fire, Watauga County Emergency Management, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Rescue Squad, Blue Ridge Energy and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
