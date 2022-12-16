Watauga county emergency management logo current

MEAT CAMP — A chimney fire was quickly controlled by fire departments Friday afternoon. 

According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland, Meat Camp Fire was the primary department. Todd Fire and Boone Fire also responded along with Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.