MEAT CAMP — A chimney fire was quickly controlled by fire departments Friday afternoon.
According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland, Meat Camp Fire was the primary department. Todd Fire and Boone Fire also responded along with Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office.
With winter in full swing and cold weather hitting the High Country, chimney's are a popular way to keep warm. However, they can cause fires. Garland recommends that community residents have their chimney's cleaned.
He also wants community members to be sure and remove ashes in proper containers and move them outside. He said ashes remaining inside can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.
