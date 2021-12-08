BOONE — A Dec. 1 fire at the U-Haul building, located on the NC-105 bypass, is under investigation, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland.
Garland said the fire occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 and started outside near the front side of the office. The damage from the fire is estimated to be between $30,000 to $35,000, according to Garland.
Boone Fire, Foscoe Fire, Cove Creek Fire, Watauga County Medics, Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the Watauga County Fire Marshal office responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.