Watauga County seal

BOONE — Candidate filing for Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor opened June 13 and will close July 1 at noon. Filing can be done at the Watauga County Board of Elections’ office located in the courthouse and the filing fee is $5. There will be two seats up for election in November.

These districts were created in 1937 by North Carolina General Statute 139 for the primary purpose of providing local direction to voluntary, incentive based conservation programs to assist landowners protect and conserve the state’s natural resources, including soil, water, wildlife, unique plant and animal habitats, and others.

For any questions, call the Watauga County Board of Elections Office at (828) 265-8061 or send an email to matthew.snyder@watgov.org.

More information on the Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_pages/Dept/SWCD/home.aspx

