BOONE — FEMA is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccines in the parking lot of the Watauga Community Recreation Center.
The site has both walk-up and drive-through options available and will be open every day, including weekends, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24. One vaccine has been administered as of 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to site staff. Eleven staff members are at the site to administer vaccines.
"We are fortunate to be hosting at the Watauga Community Recreation Center in their parking lot with support from Watauga County and Watauga Emergency Services Director Will Holt," AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said. "They also have plans to go out to other community sites, with special attention to making vaccines even more accessible, in addition to options provided by vaccine providers in the community and App State."
Depending on what happens with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the site could potentially offer booster vaccines for Pfizer.
Greene said AppHealthCare is still waiting on potential approval from the FDA and the required following clinical recommendations issued the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices before they can issue booster vaccines.
The Watauga Community Recreation Center is located at 231 Complex Dr. in Boone. For more information on the vaccine site, call (828) 264-4995.
Seriously WD? There is no Jannsen vaccine.
