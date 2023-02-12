WATAUGA — It will be an optional teacher workday for Watauga County Schools and no students will have remote instruction Feb. 13 due to ice-covered roads across the area.
Staff may report to work on a two-hour delay if needed for safety and teachers may work remotely if needed for safety.
The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park opened at 8:30 a.m.
Photos posted by WCS Assistant Superintendent show icy conditions across the county ranging from Mabel, Cove Creek, Green Valley and Blowing Rock. Martin said that secondary roads on the western end of the county were the worst.
Many thanks to our road check team made up of mechanics, maintenance, and administrators. We were up this morning surveying roads. Here are some pictures ranging from Mabel, Cove Creek, Green Valley, and Blowing Rock school districts. Secondary roads on western end the worst.
