BOONE — The King Street Market is will host Fall Fest Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Fall is finally here and at the market, this looks like lots of new seasonal produce, crisp air and celebrating Halloween.
Fall Fest Activities include, a themed photo booth, locally-grown pumpkin painting, games like pumpkin ring toss, a costume contest, trick or treat and a winter coat drive for Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina.
Community members should not forget to wear their costume and bring their dog in their costume for the photo booth and costume contest. Awards for scariest costume, most creative costume, most original costume, best pet costume, funniest costume and best group costume will be announced.
Some seasonal products that will be available include hot chocolate, Fall themed pastries, squash, sweet potatoes, greens, ginger and more.
The market is also wrapping up this great season at the King Street Market, so make sure to pick up any last minute goods and say good-bye to the vendors before we make the transition to the Boone Winter Farmers’ Market starting on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Agricultural Conference Center
