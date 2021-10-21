BOONE — The King Street Market is will host Fall Fest Tuesday, October 26.
Fall is finally here. At the market this looks like lots of new seasonal produce, crisp air, and celebrating Halloween.
Fall Fest Activities include, a themed photo booth, locally-grown pumpkin painting, games like pumpkin ring toss, a costume contest, trick or treat and a winter coat drive for Hospitality House of Northwest NC.
