BOONE — The Escobar family creates beautiful wooden boards that are both functional and decorative to be sold at farmer’s and artisan markets throughout the High Country.
Escobar Rustic Crafts have been selling handcrafted charcuterie boards, wood blocks, wine bottle holders, displays for mugs, jewelry and home decor at the King Street and Winter Farmer’s Markets for approximately one year. The family are also vendors at the Artisan Market at the Tanger Outlets.
All of the wood is locally sourced and often recycled from previous projects. The parents of the family, Sharon Escobar Jaramillo and Jorge Escobar, make the majority of the pieces while their children assist in the selling and marketing process while not in school.
Escobar Rustic Crafts works with a variety of woods with many of their pieces including multiple kinds. They shared that all of their work takes an extended period of time to create but boards with several wood types, especially those that include patterns, requires intense precision and patience.
The family has enjoyed their time working with Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture in vending at the farmer’s markets and hopes to continue to do so in addition to selling at other markets and creating commission pieces.
“The farmer’s market is a really good experience. They give us a lot of opportunities that artisans don’t always get,” said Carlos Escobar, one of the children. “The community is very welcoming and supportive.”
