Carolina Pizza Co

A banner in the window of the new Carolina Pizza Co. location, home of the former Riverwalk Pizza in Newland.

 Photo courtesy Virginia Smith

AVERY COUNTY— Carolina Pizza Co., a local company owned by Chad and Leah Duncan, is opening its second location in the High Country at the former site of Riverwalk Pizza in downtown Newland.

Virginia Smith, daughter of Chad and Leah Duncan, has worked for her family in pizza restaurants for as long as she can remember. In 2008, the Duncans decided it was time to move away from owning a Mellow Mushroom location and open a pizza place of their own. By 2009, Carolina Pizza Co. was open for business.

