WATAUGA — Through Family Connects, every caregiver of a newborn in Watauga, Avery and Ashe County is eligible for a free at-home visit with a registered nurse.
Family Connects provides one to three in-home visits for families with newborns up to 12 weeks old. Nurses will answer any questions, offer references or suggestions to community resources and bring a bag of necessities and comfort items to support new parents.
Family Connects began in Durham in 2008 as a home visiting program with the goal of creating a replicable model that could be used in other communities. The program was studied in two “rigorous randomized controlled trials.” According to the American Journal of Public Health, by the time a baby involved in the program is six months old, they had 59% fewer emergency room visits and overnight hospital stays during the first six month of life than a control group of infants.
For each dollar invested in the program, Durham Connects yielded $3.02 in savings in emergency health care costs. The study also reported evidence of greater community connections and improved mental health of parents.
After a 14-year partnership at Duke University, Family Connects International (FCI) has launched as an independent nonprofit. The transition from a home nurse-visiting pilot initiative to a nonprofit organization enables it to expand services to reach more families with newborns and to provide a higher level of support to community partners.
The model is in various stages of exploring, planning, implementation, and certification in communities across 18 states, where it aims to connect with at least 80 percent of the newborn families.
“The passion and commitment of our staff alongside the rigorous research and refinement of the Family Connects (FC) Model among our partners at Duke University over [the years] has established the FC as a highly successful and evidence-based program,” said Executive Director, Sherika Hill. “As an independent organization, we can scale the FC Model to reach more families in communities by providing enhanced services to partners on how to implement the Model through tailored programming, evaluation, and policy engagement.”
Counties across North Carolina are beginning to implement the program and Watauga County is currently participating in a three year pilot program run through the Children’s Council that began in October 2021.
“Those involved in this program want this to be a normalized continuum of care for all moms in the postpartum period,” said Program Support Specialist for Family Connects Northwest Hope Brawley. “In the US, we don’t do that great of a job supporting new moms in the postpartum period, so that’s really one of the main reasons for the program: to support new moms and new families.”
Community Alignment Specialist at the Children’s Council Virginia Ford said the visit is intended to be more personal than a typical visit with an obstetrician-gynecologists, midwife or pediatrician. She said the nurse visits are typically about two hours in the home, which allows for the care provider to notice small details about any challenges the family faces.
The program focuses on providing community-based connections beyond the nurse visit. Brawley said the nurses involved in the program “act almost as social workers” as they provide resources for those experiencing isolation, postpartum depression or anxiety, and food insecurity, among other situations. Caregivers are encouraged to ask questions to help them determine what is typical and expected.
“With the community we live in and surrounding areas of rural Appalachia, a lot of people don’t have their basic needs met. We can connect people to different programs that provide things like cribs and car seats,” said Brawley. “Another big part of our program is making sure that everybody has their basic needs.”
Nurses bring advanced scales to weigh babies before and after feedings to help parents identify if their child is eating enough, especially when breastfeeding. Nurses also bring gift bags which include a folder of resources, diapers, wipes, a blanket, a loaf of bread donated by Stick Boy Bakery, a dinner and soup purchased from F.A.R.M. Cafe and a variety of coupons.
Stickboy Bread Co., Betty’s Biscuits, Hatchet Coffee, Mountain Grounds, The YMCA in Linville, Little Deer Café, Mountain Hearts Fitness Center and Bohemia Coffee have donated coupons to Family Connects to give to families.
Family Connects serves beyond new mothers bringing home biological children. Anyone bringing home a newborn including adoptive, foster and kinship placement families. Both mother and baby can be served in a situation in which a child is relinquished for adoption or custody is revoked at birth. Brawley said there are no factors that eliminate someone from the program.
“It’s kind of an intimate thing to have somebody come into your home, especially during a vulnerable time when you’ve just had a newborn and your house, your life, is not looking clean and near... Once they meet our nurses, they realize no one is there to judge them and it’s just about support,” said Ford. “It’s not just first-time parents, it’s for everyone. Every birth is different, there’s always a new dynamic. Sometimes you just need support.”
The program is currently funded through SmartStart and federal and state grants. Nurses are hired specifically for the program with the nursing portion housed in the Health Department. Two of the nurses are fluent in Spanish to serve the Spanish-speaking population.
Brawley said the program currently serves approximately 30 families a month and has served 225 families since October 2021.
For more information on Family Connects, visit www.thechildrenscouncil.org/family-connects.
