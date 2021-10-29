GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Peak season is in full throttle in the High Country and the views from Grandfather Mountain show just that. 

Majestic oranges, yellows and reds highlight the mountain as the season gets colder and colder as scene in photos from Grandfather Mountain. 

Grandfather Mountain Fall Colors

As seen during the morning hours of Oct. 29 from Grandfather Mountain, dazzling fall color rolls along the landscape toward the nearby town of Linville, as low-laying clouds drift through the valleys. Colors are beaming at the 3,000-foot elevation range, and higher-up vantage points like Grandfather Mountain are ideal for taking in the wonder. 
Grandfather Mountain Fall Colors

Historic Cone Manor rests above Bass Lake in nearby Blowing Rock, as fall color beams from the shoreline and hillsides. Colors are currently peaking in the 3,000-foot range, with this week’s cold snap hastening the color change in those elevations and below. 
Grandfather Mountain Fall Colors

Grandfather Mountain (on Oct. 21) spans the horizon with accompanying fall color, as seen from nearby Beacon Heights (milepost 305.2) on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Meanwhile, fall color works its way down Lost Cove Cliffs, as seen from the eponymous parkway overlook (milepost 310).
Grandfather Mountain Fall Colors

Before the morning clouds moved in, today’s sunrise bathed the landscape in warm, orange hues, enhancing the area’s already vibrant fall colors, as seen from nearby Banner Elk. Foliage remains radiant at elevations in the 3,000-foot range, as the color change begins its march toward the foothills. 
Grandfather Mountain Fall Colors

Fall color views on Oct. 21

For more fall color photos, visit www.grandfather.com/fallcolor.

