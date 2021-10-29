GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Peak season is in full throttle in the High Country and the views from Grandfather Mountain show just that.
Majestic oranges, yellows and reds highlight the mountain as the season gets colder and colder as scene in photos from Grandfather Mountain.
For more fall color photos, visit www.grandfather.com/fallcolor.
