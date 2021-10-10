GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Leaves are turning more and more colorful as the High Country advances further into the fall season.
Take a look at photos along the Grandfather Trail accessed near the Mile-High Swinging Bridge at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation on Oct. 9.
