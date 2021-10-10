GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Leaves are turning more and more colorful as the High Country advances further into the fall season. 

Take a look at photos along the Grandfather Trail accessed near the Mile-High Swinging Bridge at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation on Oct. 9. 

Fall Colors 2

With colder temperatures rolling into the High Country, leaves are turn multiple colors including yellow, orange and red. 
Fall Colors

Fall Colors3

Gorges and hollows in the High Country are turning shades of red, orange and yellow as fall envelopes the area.
Fall Colors5

High elevations, such as around Grandfather Mountain, have elicited hues of red, orange and yellow in the past few days with more precipitation and cooler temperatures.
Fall Colors 4

Higher elevations make for earlier and brighter colors of fall.
Fall Colors

Fall Colors6

Mountainsides at high elevations such as Grandfather Mountain have been displaying varied colors as leaves change from green to colors of orange, yellow and red.
Fall Colors

Fall Colors

Fall Colors

Fall Colors

