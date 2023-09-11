fall_color_peak_timing_

The fall color peak times for the North Carolina mountains.

 Conceived by Howard Neufeld and Michael Denslow. Map created by Michael Denslow.

The following is the fall color report for the week of Sept. 11 by Howard Neufeld — also known as the Fall Color Guy. Neufeld has tracked and predicted how the leaf season will go for the last 16 years. He is a plant ecophysiology professor in the Department of Biology at App State. He also posts his updates on his Facebook page “Fall Color Guy.”

With regard to fall color updates, nothing much to report. Forests are still all green, but this coming weekend (Howard Neufeld) will be checking out the highest elevations to see if things are starting up.

  

