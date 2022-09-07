HIGH COUNTRY — As autumn approaches, biologist Howard Neufeld has started his 15th year tracking and predicting how the leaf season will go.
After a warm and fairly dry July with a slighter cooler and wetter first half of August that has led into a hotter and drier end of the month, Neufeld said the trees are not “overly stressed” as there was no severe drought or extreme weather patterns. Leaves are expected to be bright in color with a typical peak week of mid-October, though the timing is much more difficult to predict, said Neufeld.
Neufeld said the only potential threat to leaf season is the long range forecast predicting above normal temperatures for the end of September into October, which tends to delay the fall colors. However, he said with the predication for lower precipitation, it may not have too large of an impact as sunny, low humidity days are best for leaf season.
Over the 15 years Neufeld has tracked leaf patterns in the mountains, he said it is always difficult to predict when the condition will be best for leaf peepers due to the inaccuracies in long range forecasts. Neufeld said the two weeks prior to peak color are critical for conditions.
Neufeld said it is important to consider latitude and elevation when predicating when leaves will change. For example, since Highlands is slightly more south than Boone, it may be assumed leaves in the area would change after Boone. However, since Highlands has a higher elevation, the seasons line up closely each year.
Neufeld said he thinks this area has one of the longest full colors seasons in the world and that people can see it from September through Thanksgiving. He said if someone thinks they missed peak week by a few days, they just need to look down slope as those leaves will still be on the trees.
Across the region, leaves change in mid-to-late September closer to Virginia; in mid-October in Boone and Blowing Rock; in late-October in Asheville and Hendersonville; in early November in Stone Mountain State Park and the surrounding areas; and in mid-November in the Piedmont area, Neufeld said. Around Thanksgiving, the cypress tress in coastal swamps will change. This makes the leaf season about seven weeks long.
Mid-October is typically crowded in Boone and Blowing Rock, especially on weekends, said Neufeld. He said to avoid the crowds, he recommends going on to the Blue Ridge Parkway during the week or early in the morning. He said traveling north toward Virginia on the Parkway will result in less crowds and equally beautiful viewing spots like the most popular locations in Boone and Blowing Rock. He also recommends planning drives to view peak color. One example is if traveling from West Jefferson, take 194 to Todd rather than 421 South for countryside views.
Neufeld also recommends staying on paths and researching the conditions of trails before getting started on a hike for leaf peeping. He said he recommends Beacon Heights for a shorter hike that leads to great views.
It’s as much as an economic event as it is an ecological one, Neufeld said. He said that economists predict that between $600 and $800 million is cycled through economies in the Appalachian region in the three months of leaf season and he predicated between $25 and $35 billion of tourist economic activity takes place in the same time period across the entire east coast.
Neufeld said he hopes that people connecting with nature while leaf peeping will inspire them to grow more passionate about conservation efforts.
“Since so many people get out, my thought is that when people come up to see the fall colors, it’s one of the times a year — may not be the only time we do it — but it’s one of the main times that they get out in nature and see how beautiful it can be,” Neufeld said. “My hope is those people are thinking ‘well, this is really spectacular. How do we make sure that when my children grow up, they come up here and do the same thing I’m doing?’ and maybe they’ll get a little better appreciation for conserving nature and protecting the environment.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.