HIGH COUNTRY — As autumn approaches, biologist Howard Neufeld has started his 15th year tracking and predicting how the leaf season will go.

After a warm and fairly dry July with a slighter cooler and wetter first half of August that has led into a hotter and drier end of the month, Neufeld said the trees are not “overly stressed” as there was no severe drought or extreme weather patterns. Leaves are expected to be bright in color with a typical peak week of mid-October, though the timing is much more difficult to predict, said Neufeld.

