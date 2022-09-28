leaf.jpeg

Green is the dominant color the week of Sept. 25, but trees are beginning to change above 4,500 feet.

 Photo by Howard Neufeld

HIGH COUNTRY — Biologist Howard Neufeld’s 15th year tracking and predicting how the leaf season will go has proven to be accurate as his estimated mid-October peak color predication is becoming more likely.

Neufeld said as the temperature continues to drop, the leaves will continue to change rapidly. He said the changes have begun at the 4,000 to 4,500 foot elevation range, with about 5 to 10% of trees baring colorful leaves. Neufeld said changes in late September in locations further north — and with higher elevation — are good indicators that “peak week” in the Boone and Blowing Rock area will take place around the middle of October.

