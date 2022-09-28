HIGH COUNTRY — Biologist Howard Neufeld’s 15th year tracking and predicting how the leaf season will go has proven to be accurate as his estimated mid-October peak color predication is becoming more likely.
Neufeld said as the temperature continues to drop, the leaves will continue to change rapidly. He said the changes have begun at the 4,000 to 4,500 foot elevation range, with about 5 to 10% of trees baring colorful leaves. Neufeld said changes in late September in locations further north — and with higher elevation — are good indicators that “peak week” in the Boone and Blowing Rock area will take place around the middle of October.
Through his research, Neufeld said he has found the Virginia Creeper to be a precursor to the rest of the trees turning colors and has seen a “nice red color” in the species’ leaves in his hikes throughout late September.
Neufeld said over the next two weeks, rapid color change will begin to move through the High Country and that, unless there is an unexpected heatwave, colors can be expected to be bright. The generally dry, sunny weather of September is a hopeful sign of a vibrant leaf season, Neufeld said.
Though there are predictions of stormy weather in the High Country as a result of Hurricane Ian the first weekend of October, Neufeld said he does not think there will be a “huge impact” on the leaves as it is coming “somewhat before leaf colors peak.” He said some leaves will come down but that, unless the winds are unexpectedly high, there will be enough left on the trees for leaf peeping.
Neufeld posts updates about leaf season on his Facebook page, Fall Color Guy.
