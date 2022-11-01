NC Forest Service logo.png

TODD – The N.C. Forest Service has confirmed that the fall cankerworm has been identified near Todd along the county line separating Watauga and Ashe counties.

The insect was found by a local land manager who reported the sighting to the Watauga County ranger. The pest has caused tree defoliation throughout more than 1,500 acres of forestland. Currently, it appears the pest is isolated to this area and has not been found on nearby sites, according to the forest service. 

