TODD – The N.C. Forest Service has confirmed that the fall cankerworm has been identified near Todd along the county line separating Watauga and Ashe counties.
The insect was found by a local land manager who reported the sighting to the Watauga County ranger. The pest has caused tree defoliation throughout more than 1,500 acres of forestland. Currently, it appears the pest is isolated to this area and has not been found on nearby sites, according to the forest service.
“Fall cankerworms are a type of inchworm that feed on the leaves from a variety of hardwood tree species including oaks, maples, birch, cherry and others. They can be seen denuding large areas of hardwood forest and causing a bare, winter appearance in the middle of summer,” said Andrew Harsey, Watauga County ranger.
The name fall cankerworm is a reference to the time of year when the adults emerge, but these insects do most of their damage in late spring and early summer. They may also spin a silk thread that they use to maneuver to other branches or to reach the ground.
“Fortunately, this is a native pest and even though fall cankerworm populations can get very large, the natural predators will do their part in getting the numbers back under control within a few years,” said Brian Heath, forest health specialist. “Unfortunately, some tree mortality may occur before everything is back within its proper balance.”
Currently, there is not a practical option for controlling this pest. Pesticides can be effective, but application costs are usually high. Healthy trees should be able to withstand an attack and recover. However, scattered mortality can occur if defoliations persist for several consecutive years.
