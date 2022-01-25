BOONE — A water main leak has been found close to the Standard apartment complex resulting in Faculty Street being closed while crews repair it.
Affected areas will be 702 Blowing Rock Road and the area starting from Highland Avenue and ending on Wintergreen Lane on Faculty Street.
Water should be restored between 4-6 hours.
