BOONE – F3, a free, nation-wide peer-led workout group, is making an impact in the Boone community.
“It surprises people, we go out year round,” said Travis Critcher, member of F3. “And we’ve got 10 guys showing up at 5:30 in the morning, and still having a great time.”
F3 was built on the foundation of fitness, fellowship and faith. According to the Boone F3 website, the workouts are open to men of all fitness levels and are organized with the intention of challenging and pushing each member.
The workouts take place in public spaces early in the morning – when everyone has the most availability in their schedules. As for the Boone F3 group, they typically meet on Appalachian State University’s campus and at the greenway.
As a first timer of F3, being crowned with a nickname – sometimes silly and a little insulting – is all a part of the experience.
Critcher, otherwise known as NAFTA — named because of his international travels associated with his job at Samaritan’s Purse — said that “it’s been a great mental health and physical health activity that’s really just benefited a lot of people.”
For Gary Plaag, or Stagefright to his fellow F3 members, finding fellowship within this group helped him when he moved to Boone in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Plaag relocated to Boone in the fall of 2020, he only knew a few people. With uncertainty looming ahead because of the pandemic, finding a way to plug into the community was a bit more of a challenge.
After meeting one of his new neighbors, he was invited to F3.
“So I went with him,” Plaag said. “And I started to meet people.”
As Plaag continued showing up to these group workouts, he began to make friends that he never would have met otherwise.
“It became more of a little family for me,” Plaag said.
Kenny Jeffrey, or Shake N’ Bake, has attended workouts since 2019, when he was invited to attend by some members of his church.
“I was a competitive swimmer growing up. And then I came to college, I stopped swimming and let myself go,” Jeffrey said.
After joining F3, Jeffrey got back into shape. He described F3 as a good group of guys that provided the competition and encouragement to have a good time.
Critcher relates the most with the faith aspect of F3. For F3, faith is not connected to one type of religion, or even religion at all. With a variety of faith backgrounds and perspectives, the group focuses on bettering themselves together.
Critcher said a group of men from F3 will meet weekly over coffee to discuss topics that revolve around faith. Recently, they finished a series of discussions that were based off of sermons from Martin Luther King Jr.
During March, the group is concentrating on the topics of generosity and contentment.
“F3 is more holistic than a workout club,” Critcher said. “F3 provides opportunities to influence and improve our physical, mental and spiritual selves in a positive community atmosphere.”
For more information on Boone F3, visit their website at f3boone.wordpress.com/about/.
