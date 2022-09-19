reids cafe

Chef Alex Schober from Reid's Cafe plated molasses braised short-rib. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Small Bites for a Big Cause brought gourmet food to guests while giving a chance for chefs to network and raise money for F.A.R.M. Cafe. 

On Thursday, Sept. 15, F.A.R.M. Cafe hosted its fundraising event at the Agricultural Conference Center, which coincides with the organizations 10th anniversary. All proceeds directly benefit the restaurant and its mission to provide high quality meals to all. 

gamekeeper

Chef Dominque Montgomery from The Gamekeeper filled out her scorecard to be counted in the Chef's Choice Award. 
jay and adam

Chef Jay Meier and Chef Adam Cole served pork pearls in a waffle cone with black garlic and an aged molasses whipped cream.
small bites for a cause

Chef Haley Phan plated "small bites" for the event. 

