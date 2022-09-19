BOONE — Small Bites for a Big Cause brought gourmet food to guests while giving a chance for chefs to network and raise money for F.A.R.M. Cafe.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, F.A.R.M. Cafe hosted its fundraising event at the Agricultural Conference Center, which coincides with the organizations 10th anniversary. All proceeds directly benefit the restaurant and its mission to provide high quality meals to all.
The tapas-style culinary competition featured chefs from The Cardinal Boone, Over Yonder, Cafe Violette, Reid's Cafe and Catering, Boonshine, Vidalia, The Gamekeeper, Big Brose Family BBQ and Black Cat Burrito in addition to Chef Adam Cole and his cooking partner, Jay Meier.
Guests arrived in waves between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., going from table to table to taste the different one-to-two bite dishes and filling out score sheets to be tallied at the end of the day. Approximately $9,000 was raised from ticket sales and donations.
Each team's dish was judged on taste, presentation, adherence to the theme of Appalachian cuisine, use of the secret ingredient of molasses and creativity. In addition to a first, second and third place, a People's Choice Award and Chef's Choice award were also given out at the end of the event by judges Renee Boughman, Executive Director and Chef at F.A.R.M. Cafe, town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle, and Kristi Maier, food blogger at Triad Foodies.
In third place was Vidalia's molasses glazed smoked pork belly with sticky rice wrapped in local kale with molasses caviar with a Thai chili sauce. In second place was Reid Cafe's braised short rib with watermelon molasses with pickled mustards seeds and puffed Carolina Gold Rice. In first place, winning the competition and both the People's Choice and Chef's Choice Award, was Chef Adam Cole's pork pearls in a waffle cone with black garlic and an aged molasses whipped cream.
"We didn't come here to win or lose. We just came in with excitement to be around other industry folks for the first time in a long time, so that was the most exciting thing about being here today," Cole said. "Winning was just a little molasses icing on the cake."
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.