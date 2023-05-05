Mortensen and students

Mortensen poses with gifts alongside his autotech students after being named Teacher of the Year.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Watauga High School Auto Tech teacher Erik Mortensen was named Watauga County Schools district-wide Teacher of the Year on May 5 during a surprise visit to his classroom and garage from family, peers and Watauga County Schools Staff.

Mortensen was presented the award by Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott, who was joined by several members of the Watauga County Schools central office staff and last year’s WCS Teacher of the Year Shaun Sikes.

Erik Mortensen with Board

Members of WHS, the Watauga County Board of Education, WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott and Teacher of the Year Erik Mortensen. 
Mortensen with Elliott

WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott and Teacher of the Year Erik Mortensen 

