BOONE — Construction on New Market Boulevard will lead to a closure of a New Market Centre entrance on Wednesday, according to the town of Boone.
The construction is related to stormwater pipe replacement.
BOONE — Construction on New Market Boulevard will lead to a closure of a New Market Centre entrance on Wednesday, according to the town of Boone.
The construction is related to stormwater pipe replacement.
The entrance to Regal Cinemas from New Market Boulevard will be open, but all other traffic will be redirected to other entrances for New Market Centre.
All traffic will be redirected to the entrance of New Market Centre on Jefferson Road/Hwy 194 and to the entrances on East King Street. The truck entrance located on New Market Boulevard for vendors will be open.
All businesses in the New Market Centre will be open. The parking lot of Regal Cinemas will be accessible through the entrance on the right of the property, near the “Now Playing” signage.
For more information, please sign up for the “Town of Boone Alerts” at www.townofboone.net/alerts.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.