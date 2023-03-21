BOONE — Hundreds of community members filled Watauga High School during the popular Empty Bowls event to raise money for the Hunger and Health Coalition.
“We were blown away by the outpouring of support we received from the community for Empty Bowls this year,” said acting Hunger and Health Coalition Executive Director Jenn Bass.
Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser hosted and organized by the Watauga High School Chapter of the National Art Honor Society to support the Hunger and Health Coalition. Participants buy a ticket, which allows them to select a handmade bowl, their choice of soup provided by local restaurants, and a dessert. The event also featured a silent auction with items donated from various local businesses.
Bass said the event raised $9,500 to “directly help our mission to provide fresh food and prescription medication access to our neighbors.” During the event, Bass said 325 bowls “went out the door.”
Dacia Trethewey, WHS art teacher, helped organize the event.
“We are so grateful for all those who came out in support of our Empty Bowls fundraiser to support the Hunger & Health Coalition,” Trethewey said. “This was our first year to have the event at full capacity at WHS since 2019. We had a great turnout, and our first time rolling out advanced ticket sales was met with a positive response.”
The soups the community enjoyed were donated by Troy’s Diner, Stick Boy, Booneshine, Mellow Mushroom, F.A.R.M. Cafe, Speckled Trout, Hellbender, Wildwood Market, Coyote Kitchen, Outback, Booneshine and WHS Foods Classes. Friends of Watauga and parents donated the desserts.
“We heard raves about the soups and food this year, so we want to give a huge thanks to our local restaurants who donated all the food; all the potters who donated their beautiful bowls; potters/artists and businesses who donated generous silent auction items; and the many volunteers from our Hunger & Health Coalition, WHS students and staff members who made it all happen,” Trethewey said. “And let’s not forget the Theater Department’s flash mob with a sneak peek of the upcoming musical Mama Mia (March 30, 31 and April 1).”
Various local artists and students created the bowls. Potters included Tim Turner, Bob Meier of Doe Ridge Pottery, Maggie Black, Becki Henderson- Gow of Salamander Pottery, Dottie Baker, Nate Fields, Carol King, Theresa McGrath, Pat Morrison, Stephanie Ballance, Sarah Holmes, Sandy Godwin, Tena Wenta Pottery, Liam Knight, Pam Upton, Amelia Bollins, Laura Jennings, Max Guggenheimer, ASU Craft Enrichment, Sam Monroe (Mr. Brown), Ian Wilson, Freyja Tzotschew, Lindey Postlethwait, Valle Crucis and Bethel middle school students, NAHS, Interact Club, and WHS Ceramics Students.
Bass thought all the bowls were beautiful.
“They were all so beautiful! It is obvious why so many people show up and wait in 40-degree weather to get their hands on the bowls,” Bass said. “We are so grateful to all the artists who donated their time and craft to help fight food insecurity.”
Silent auction items were donated by Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff, Come Back Shack, Potters of the Blue Ridge, Cindy Pacelio, Mast General Store, Betty Jo Hicks, Mark Venable, Tim Turner, Accents at Shoppes at Farmers, Theresa McGrath, Marion Cloaninger, Patrick Richardson, Lin Morris, Laurin Jennings, Cottonwood Handmade, Mark Venable, and the WHS Construction and Arts Departments.
