BOONE — Watauga County Emergency Services is offering a free CPR and AED training course in conjunction with Watauga Country Parks and Recreation. 

The course will not be for a certification but more as an awareness level course on how to recognize the need and perform Hands-Only CPR, basic AED use, and how to assist a person choking.

