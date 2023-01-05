BOONE — Watauga County Emergency Services is offering a free CPR and AED training course in conjunction with Watauga Country Parks and Recreation.
The course will not be for a certification but more as an awareness level course on how to recognize the need and perform Hands-Only CPR, basic AED use, and how to assist a person choking.
"CPR is the single most important factor in patient survival in sudden cardiac arrest," Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt said. "Immediate, effective CPR — specifically chest compressions — can double or triple the chance of survival and requires minimal training for the layperson to do."
This training has not been scheduled yet, but an interest form community members can fill out will help the organizers tailor course schedules that work for the community. The form can be accessed at tinyurl.com/5xj6y97d.
The course came about after "renewed community interest" after an NFL player collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game. Damar Hamlin, a player on the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after a seemingly ordinary football hit. According to the broadcast during the incident, CPR and an AED was administered on the field before Hamlin was taken to the hospital.
According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin has improved over the past 24 hours but is still critical.
An AED is an automated external defibrillator used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, according to the American Red Cross.
Once placed on a person experiencing a cardiac arrest, the AED will analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm, according to the Red Cross.
