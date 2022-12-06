WATAUGA — Recently elected Watauga County Commissioners Todd Castle and Braxton Eggers took their seats on the board under the leadership of newly appointed Chair Larry Turnbow. 

After calling to order his final meeting as chairman, Billy Kennedy invited Carrington Pertalion to share a statement regarding her time on the board. She said representing the county was an "absolute pleasure and honor" and that she hopes new board members know it is a "full-heart job."

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.