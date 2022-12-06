WATAUGA — Recently elected Watauga County Commissioners Todd Castle and Braxton Eggers took their seats on the board under the leadership of newly appointed Chair Larry Turnbow.
After calling to order his final meeting as chairman, Billy Kennedy invited Carrington Pertalion to share a statement regarding her time on the board. She said representing the county was an "absolute pleasure and honor" and that she hopes new board members know it is a "full-heart job."
Kennedy then addressed the commissioners and the community regarding his departure from the board.
"I have been honored and incredibly privileged to be able to serve the people of Watauga County. Once you're elected, you represent everybody. This is a really great county to be in," " Kennedy said. "Thank you all for your support over the years and I look forward to seeing more forward progress and congratulations to the new commissioners."
After Kennedy's comments, Turnbow read a proclamation honoring Billy Kennedy for his 10 years of service as a county commissioner and his participation on numerous boards.
Following Kennedy and Pertalion's statements and final time as commissioners, Clerk of Court Charles Haynes swore in Republicans Braxton Eggers and Todd Castle. Both new commissioners stood by their families while placing their hand on the bible and repeating the oath.
When the meeting was called back into order, Ray Russell made a motion to appoint Turnbow as chair, which was seconded by Charlie Wallin and was approved unanimously. Turnbow than nominated Charlie Wallin as vice-chair which was also approved by the board.
