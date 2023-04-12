WATAUGA — For the past year, the Southern Appalachian Historical Association has worked to begin restoring the Tatum Cabin at Horn in the West.

Plans to rebuild and reinforce the historical Tatum Cabin require meticulous forethought and execution, according to the organization. The cabin is approximately 230 years old, and rain, flooding and natural deterioration have taken their toll on the antique wood and roofing. SAHA received a permit to restore the cabin from the town of Boone on April 10, according to SAHA Operations Manager Marrena Greer.

Tatum Cabin

Renovations started on the historical Tatum Cabin on April 11.
Gary Horton restoring

Gary Horton takes up the second floor in preparation to take off the roof.

