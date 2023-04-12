WATAUGA — For the past year, the Southern Appalachian Historical Association has worked to begin restoring the Tatum Cabin at Horn in the West.
Plans to rebuild and reinforce the historical Tatum Cabin require meticulous forethought and execution, according to the organization. The cabin is approximately 230 years old, and rain, flooding and natural deterioration have taken their toll on the antique wood and roofing. SAHA received a permit to restore the cabin from the town of Boone on April 10, according to SAHA Operations Manager Marrena Greer.
After the permit is approved, the contractor will take the cabin apart piece by piece. The cabin was designed so that every piece of wood has a specific cut that it fits into, similar to a puzzle. Then, after everything gets taken apart, treated wood will be placed underneath the cabin to help prevent future eroding. The floors will then be put back in place over the treated wood and new wood will be cut to match the original planks, which will be used to rebuild the cabin.
New wood from a supplier that collects antique wood will be used to keep the cabin historically accurate. The replacement wood will be local and collected from other cabins and farms that are approximately the same age but in better condition, according to Greer.
Another factor the contractor will consider is the original pieces of the cabin that cannot be replaced — for example, the gun hole. A piece of wood that intentionally slides out of place on one side of the cabin creates the perfect space to place a barrel of a gun. SAHA aims to keep this piece of the wood by having the contractor cut the original wood where it is deteriorating and adhere it to the original piece, Greer said.
The Tatum Cabin has two rows of planks shorter than the original build. The bottom two rows of wood broke down over time from the bottom from rain. SAHA intends to add additional planks to replace one of the rows of wood that are longer there. This will also require an extension to the chimney so that the roof is not above the chimney, which will make it no longer functional, according to Greer.
SAHA is welcoming the public to come and watch the restoration process. More information on when the project will begin in earnest will be released soon. For more information on the Tatum cabin, visit www.horninthewest.com/the-cabins.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.