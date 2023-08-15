Preliminary damage survey results from the early morning storm August 15 confirms the touchdown of a tornado in the Flat Springs community that occurred just before 1 a.m., boasting 105 mile-per-hour estimated peak winds and traveling a path of 2.59 miles.
Graphic courtesy National Weather Service Greenville/Spartanburg Office
HIGH COUNTRY — According to National Weather Service investigators, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in the Flat Springs community near Beech Mountain. The tornado occurred at 12:56 a.m. with estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour, beginning in the area of Elk Mills just across the Tennessee border, and traveled a path length of 2.59 miles to Flat Springs, with a maximum width of 35 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported from the tornado, but numerous trees were damaged according to storm investigators later on Tuesday, Aug. 15, following the storm.
Strong storms that rolled through the High Country area in the late night hours overlapping Monday night, Aug. 14, and early Tuesday, Aug. 15, brought lightning and rain, along with heavy winds. The weather conditions spawned the issuing of multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings by the National Weather Service’s Blacksburg off, which serves Watauga County, until 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with warnings of “thunderstorms located along a line extending from three miles southeast of Beech Mountain to seven miles northeast of Burnsville” with hazards of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.