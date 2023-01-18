BOONE — Boone-based transaction and retail services provider ECRS donated $20,000 toward Homestead Recovery Center’s vehicle campaign, helping the nonprofit meet its goal that same day.
With a campaign goal of $40,000, the organization began raising money to replace their vehicle, which often broke down and caused staff members to have to drive their own cars to get clients where they needed to go. Bolick said the organization drove roughly 18,000 miles in 2022, which is anticipated to increase as the organization services more people.
With Homestead Recovery Center nearing the grand opening of its location, ECRS’s donation came at the perfect time. The $20,000 donation brought the campaign within $1,190 of its goal, which was met by 5 p.m. the same evening.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to ECRS for their donation of $20,000 toward our vehicle purchase campaign,” Bolick said in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate ECRS’s support of our work and willingness to give back to the recovery community and the place we all call home.”
ECRS President Carolina Catoe said the organization developed a relationship with the recovery center as they moved into their former deployment center. She said when she heard of the need, she reached out to Bolick to discuss the possibility of donating.
Catoe said ECRS tries to make a large charitable contribution each year to an organization in the community that has a “big impact.”
“We selected them for 2022 because we feel like they’re doing something very unique that’s a really great need in our area,” Catoe said. “There’s so many people who are affected by homelessness, drug use and opioid dependency and we have seen what that looks like locally. We felt really supportive of the idea that they are working to keep people who, really at the end of the day, have mental health issues out of jail and trying to get them treatment plans.”
The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center’s recovery-centered efforts have needed a new vehicle for transporting clients to medical appointments, court dates in other counties, visitation time with their children and trusted residential treatment centers — the closest of which is two hours away.
As need quickly outgrew former spaces to house the programs — like Watauga L.E.A.D. and Recovery on the Inside — MRJC utilized funding from the multi-state opioid settlement with McKinsey & Company for a peer recovery center: Homestead Recovery Center.
With many grants not allowing funds to be used for purchasing vehicles, Bolick said the center needed to look for the community’s help in securing another mode of transportation.
“The transportation aspect specifically, the idea that they’re using that vehicle to help people get to recovery programs, to help people get to job interviews, to help people make their court dates — it just felt so truly like a local impact,” Catoe said. “That vehicle is going to be driving all over the streets of Boone helping people so it felt like something that has the money stay here and hopefully have a long-term positive impact.”
Catoe said it is important to ECRS that its charitable donations make local impact to help the community continue to thrive.
“We have been headquartered in the High Country since our inception in ‘89 so it’s really important to us,” Catoe said. “We’ve watched this community grow and evolve over time and it’s important to us that is stays the really resilient, unique place that it is.”
