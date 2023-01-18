ecrs donation

MRJC’s Executive Director, Marisa Cornell, Homestead Center Director, Mollie Bolick and ECRS President, Caroline Catoe gathered at Homestead Recovery Center following ECRS’s donation.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Boone-based transaction and retail services provider ECRS donated $20,000 toward Homestead Recovery Center’s vehicle campaign, helping the nonprofit meet its goal that same day.

With a campaign goal of $40,000, the organization began raising money to replace their vehicle, which often broke down and caused staff members to have to drive their own cars to get clients where they needed to go. Bolick said the organization drove roughly 18,000 miles in 2022, which is anticipated to increase as the organization services more people.

