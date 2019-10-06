A 2.1 magnitude earthquake took place between Blowing Rock and Lenoir at about 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was 13 km below the surface, and no significant impacts have been reported.
