Below is a list of early closings for Jan. 6 as well as delays and closings for Jan. 7. This story will be updated as more announcements are made. Last update at Jan. 6 at 4:54 p.m.
Early Closings Jan. 6
CCC&TI Watauga Campus: Due to weather conditions, the Watauga Campus will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
Watauga County Public Library: County librarian Monica Caruso stated that the library will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Closings/Delays Jan. 7
AppHealthCare COVID-19 Testing: Due to incoming inclement weather expected overnight and below freezing temperatures tomorrow morning, there will be no COVID-19 testing at the AppHealthCare Alleghany, Ashe or Watauga County locations on Jan. 7, AppHealthCare stated.
