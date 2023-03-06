Stormwater map

The areas Boone is looking at in their stormwater project. 

 Photo courtesy town of Boone

BOONE — The town of Boone is studying the Boone and Hodges creeks near the Boone Mall to mitigate flooding in the area and improve aquatic habitat life. 

The stormwater project will reduce sediment and pollutant loading, mitigate flooding/reduce flooding frequency, and improve stormwater management. The project scope includes approximately 2,600 linear feet along Winkler Creek, 1,500 linear feet along Hodges Creek, and 1,200 linear feet along Boone (Kraut) Creek. More information on the project can be found at townofboone.net/DocumentCenter/View/475/Stormwater-and-Stream-Enhancement-Plan-PDF?bidId=.

