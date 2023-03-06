BOONE — The town of Boone is studying the Boone and Hodges creeks near the Boone Mall to mitigate flooding in the area and improve aquatic habitat life.
The stormwater project will reduce sediment and pollutant loading, mitigate flooding/reduce flooding frequency, and improve stormwater management. The project scope includes approximately 2,600 linear feet along Winkler Creek, 1,500 linear feet along Hodges Creek, and 1,200 linear feet along Boone (Kraut) Creek. More information on the project can be found at townofboone.net/DocumentCenter/View/475/Stormwater-and-Stream-Enhancement-Plan-PDF?bidId=.
"Boone is committed to ensuring that the streams which flow through town are healthy and support the wonderful aquatic recreational opportunities we all enjoy," Sustainability and Special Projects Manager George Santucci said. "Boone also recognizes that with more frequent and stronger storms that flooding is a serious challenge facing our community."
The planning part of the project was funded by an NC Land and Water Fund grant — $32,600 — that the town received last September.
The town of Boone is working with Brushy Fork Environmental Consulting, Inc., for the stormwater project around Boone Mall. A drone flight is scheduled for the week of March 6 to collect data relevant to a stormwater project.
Individuals may see this drone flying over the Boone Mall area as well as approximately one-half mile up or downstream (upstream to Bojangles, located at 1064 Blowing Rock Road, and downstream to the Friendship Honda Boone, located at 1440 Blowing Rock Road).
The drove flight is a key component to this stormwater enhancement project. For more information, please contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.
