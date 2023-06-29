State Highway Patrol logo

North Carolina Highway Patrol, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Department of Transportation, Avery County EMS and Watauga Fire Marshall responded to the accident on Monday, Feb. 13. 

 File photo

BLOWING ROCK — The driver of a Porsche has died after the vehicle crossed the centerline on U.S. 321 just past Blowing Rock. 

On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 3:10 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on US 321 near the Watauga County line. A 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera was traveling south on US 321, crossed the centerline, and collided with a northbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. 

  

