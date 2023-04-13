Overturned crash

Officers investigate the crash. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Council Street at the intersection of King Street was shut down in Boone for a time Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash with the driver suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

On April 13, at approximately 4:05 p.m., a Watauga Rescue unit returning from a call drove up on a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Council Street and East King Street. Boone Police, along with Boone Fire and Watauga Medics, arrived on scene and found a 4-door sedan that had crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its top.

