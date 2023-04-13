BOONE — Council Street at the intersection of King Street was shut down in Boone for a time Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash with the driver suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
On April 13, at approximately 4:05 p.m., a Watauga Rescue unit returning from a call drove up on a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Council Street and East King Street. Boone Police, along with Boone Fire and Watauga Medics, arrived on scene and found a 4-door sedan that had crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its top.
Responders began treating the driver for apparent injuries caused by the crash. While being treated, it was determined the driver was also suffering from a gunshot injury. The driver was transported by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center for care, according to the Boone Police Department.
Boone Police investigators are actively investigating the incident. At this time, no foul play is suspected as investigators were able to speak to the driver who reported an accidental discharge of his firearm, according to Boone Police.
Watauga Rescue, Boone Fire, Watauga Medics and Boone Police responded to the scene.
