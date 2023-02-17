Boone Police logo web

BOONE — A driver is facing multiple charges after an 18-wheeler struck multiple vehicles Thursday night in Boone. 

The first crash occurred when the 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer made a right-hand turn from NC Highway 105 Extension onto East King Street and traveled left of center, striking multiple vehicles. After striking multiple vehicles, the tractor trailer continued traveling east on East King Street toward Jefferson Road, according to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O'Neal.

TOBIAS M JONES.jpg

Tobias M. Jones

