BOONE — A driver is facing multiple charges after an 18-wheeler struck multiple vehicles Thursday night in Boone.
The first crash occurred when the 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer made a right-hand turn from NC Highway 105 Extension onto East King Street and traveled left of center, striking multiple vehicles. After striking multiple vehicles, the tractor trailer continued traveling east on East King Street toward Jefferson Road, according to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O'Neal.
A Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the initial crash and attempted to stop the tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer, later identified as Tobias M. Jones, 30, of Atlanta, failed to stop for the deputy. Jones allegedly continued traveling east and crashed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of East King Street and Jefferson Road, according to Boone Police. After the second crash, Jones was taken into custody by deputies with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones was charged with Driving While Impaired, Resisting an Officer, Failure to Heed Lights and Sirens, Hit and Run, and Carless and Reckless Driving. Jones appeared before a Watauga County Magistrate and was issued a court date of March 31, in Watauga County District Court. Jones was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nine vehicles were "extensively damaged," including thee 18-wheeler, according to Boone Police. There were minor injuries and one person was transported to the hospital, according to BPD. Eastbound lanes on East King Street were shut down and traffic was diverted for approximately 45 minutes while officers investigated the crash.
Boone Fire, Boone Police, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, App State Police and Watauga Medics responded to the scene.
Boone Police will release more information Friday.
