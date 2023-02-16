BOONE — One person was arrested after an 18-wheeler struck multiple vehicles Thursday night in Boone.
According to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O'Neal, an 18-wheeler traveled left of center near the Hwy 105 Extension and East King Street a little after 7 p.m. Thursday. After the initial crash, O'Neal said the driver allegedly left the scene and was involved in a second crash closer to Jefferson Road.
Law enforcement stopped the truck and the driver was arrested and charged with hit and run.
O'Neal said approximately 11 cars were struck, and one person had minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
During the incident, Boone Police advised people to take alternate routes as emergency services personnel worked the scene.
Boone Fire, Boone Police, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Watauga Medics responded to the scene.
Boone Police will release more information Friday.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.