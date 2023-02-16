Boone Police logo web

BOONE — One person was arrested after an 18-wheeler struck multiple vehicles Thursday night in Boone. 

According to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O'Neal, an 18-wheeler traveled left of center near the Hwy 105 Extension and East King Street a little after 7 p.m. Thursday. After the initial crash, O'Neal said the driver allegedly left the scene and was involved in a second crash closer to Jefferson Road. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.