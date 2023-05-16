BOONE — More than 100 people gathered on Howard Street in downtown Boone to rally against Senate Bill 20 on Sunday, May 14.
The rally, organized by the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers and supported by the Appalachian Abortion Support Collective, aimed to inform the community of the potential ramifications of the bill.
If passed, Senate Bill 20 would not allow abortions after 12 weeks for a typical pregnancy, 20 weeks in some cases of rape or incest and 24 weeks for life-limiting fetal anomalies that are "uniformly diagnosable," according to the North Carolina General Assembly. The bill also limits the use of abortion pills from 11 to 10 weeks and mandates three in-person appointments for any abortion procedures with a 72-hour waiting period between each visit. The bill would disqualify suicidal ideation as a reason for abortion.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the act also requires clinics to have an Ambulatory Surgical Center license, which no facilities in the state currently have, and mandates medical professionals use specified language in consulting with patients.
On Saturday, May 13, Gov. Roy Cooper attended a rally for health care freedom and vetoed the bill, stating that the bill would "create dangerous interference with the doctor-patient relationship, leading to harm for pregnant women and their families." Cooper also said the North Carolina Medical Society, North Carolina Obstetrical & Gynecological Society and North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians all oppose the bill.
Mary Lyons, from the group Black in Boone, spoke at the Howard Street rally and said reproductive rights intersect with many other causes.
"You can often forget that reproductive justice is climate issue, is a racial justice issue. It's an impact on our ability to move freely in this world and create families and lives that are worth living," Lyons said. "When I say 'abortion rights are under attack, what do we do - stand up fight back," I'm also saying 'Black lives matter' and 'land back;' I'm also saying indigenous stewardship, anti-capitalism, mutual aid — community care is the only way any of us can get free. There is no, and there never will be any, single identity issue."
Information handed out at the rally in Boone stated that crisis pregnancy centers "stands to directly benefit" from the passing of the bill because funds of the $160 million proposed investment are set aside for the centers.
Event organizer Teresa Plaag said The Hope Center, which is located at 208 Howard Street in Boone, is a crisis pregnancy center and "poses as a place to get information" but do not provide information on abortion but rather "steer people away" from the option. She said they use taxpayer funds to fulfill their mission.
During the rally, Boone resident Eric Plaag said he sought out help from The Hope Center for a 19 year-old young woman and was "appalled" at the lack of care offered to her. Democrat Ben Massey, who ran to represent District 93 in the November 2022 election and plans to run again, stood beside Plaag and added that if he were elected to the House of Representatives he would "defend reproductive freedom."
A statement from The Hope Center Board of Directors said the organization is "faith-based apolitical nonprofit that is privately funded by individuals, businesses and churches." The statement said the organization exists to promote the well-being of women through medical, emotional and practical services.
"Our appointments are client-led, in congruence with their values. We use a strengths-based approach, seeking to identify individual strengths and support systems to assist in the decision-making process," the board of directors said in a statement. "While we make it clear we don’t provide or refer for abortions, we do provide holistic, evidence-based information and education about all pregnancy options. We employ registered nurses trained in limited OB ultrasound who work under the supervision of a licensed medical director. We also employ licensed clinical mental health counselors. We desire to serve all women, regardless of the outcome of their pregnancy."
