BOONE — The town of Boone kicked off April with a First Earth Friday, celebrating sustainability by inviting local organizations working to make Boone greener to gather at the Jones House.

Local organizations such as the Watauga County Farmers Market and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, App State Renewable Energy Initiative and Solar Energy Society and the New River Conservancy among many others participated to share information, upcoming events and some eco-friendly goodies to visitors.

Town of Boone employees were giving away different sustainability-related gifts such as tools to recycle K-cups and at home compost bins.

Betty’s Biscuits, in its solar-powered food truck, provided hot and fresh food on-site during the sunny afternoon.

For those looking to get outside even more, docent-guided walking tours as part of the Boone 150 anniversary celebration toured a 1.25-mile loop through the newly-designated downtown historic district highlighting points of interest with an environmental focus.

To learn more about Sustainability in Boone, visit townofboone.net/sustainability.

App State REI/ASUSES

Students from App State’s Renewable Energy Initiative informed visitors about ASREI’s and App State’s Solar Energy Society’s current projects. Pictured are Daniel Hayes, Fauna Jorgensen, Caleb Barber and Calvin Horton.
town of boone tree giveaway

The town of Boone gave away native tree saplings such as red maples, Carolina hemlocks, green ashes, river birches and more.
Boone first earth friday Heel Raisers

The Heel Raisers jammed at the entrance of the Jones House, powered courtesy of the Appalachian State University Sustainability Energy Society’s solar panel trailer.
farmers market at first earth friday

Representatives from the Watauga County Farmers Market met with locals about the market and its early opening the next day, April 2. Pictured are Carolina Norman from the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and Michelle Dineen and Max Shirikjian from the Watauga County Farmers Market.

