BOONE — The Downtown Boone Development Association will vote on a proposed ordinance to set policies related to street vendors within downtown Boone limits on Tuesday, June 27. 

DBDA Lane Moody said the proposed policy was created in response to an increase in vendors which raised concerns related to safety, direct competition with downtown businesses, aesthetic and territorial issues. She said the policy was developed over a several month period with input from downtown vendors and businesses as well as other community partners. 

  

