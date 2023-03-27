GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Grandfather Mountain will open its gates to High Country residents, employees and their guests for only $5 each during the month of April 2023, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring.

The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes counties — along with their guests traveling in the same vehicle — to visit at the discounted rate (per person). Students attending a local college or university are also eligible for the discount.

