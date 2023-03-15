BOONE — Boone will become a destination on the North Carolina Mural Trail when a large-scale portrait of Doc and Merle Watson is painted downtown this spring.
The Boone Town Council first heard a proposal from the Boone Downtown Development Association and the Watauga Arts Council to consider joining the North Carolina Mural Trail in early February.
The North Carolina Mural Trail honors the state’s “most acclaimed musicians in their birthplaces” and was founded 15 years ago by Scott Nurkin. The UNC Chapel Hill graduate and Lorenzo de’ Medici School of Art attendee founded the Mural Shop, which specializes in painting, installing and restoring large-scale murals.
Nurkin began this project as a smaller collection of portraits in Chapel Hill and is now housed at the UNC Music Department and creates a statewide trail for visitors to experience and is “intended to foster pride” in host communities and North Carolina as a whole.
Completed murals include portraits of:
Ronnie Milsap in Robbinsville
Roberta Flack in Black Mountain
Nina Simone in Tryon
Earl Scruggs & Don Gibson in Shelby
Randy Travis in Marshville
John Coltrane in Hamlet
Elizabeth Cotten in Chapel Hill
Betty Davis in Durham
Blind Boy Fuller in Wadesboro
Jimmy Wayne in Kings Mountain
Ben E. King in Henderson
Thelonious Monk in Rocky Mount
Del Reeves in Sparta
In addition to these 13 completed murals, the trail is currently anticipating 10 more additions including the installation of a portrait of Doc and Merle Watson in downtown Boone.
The music legends Doc and Merle Watson were collectively awarded none Grammys for their folk, country, bluegrass, gospel and traditional Appalachian music. The Watson family has deep-rooted ties in Watauga County, a community the father and son musicians benefitted tremendously.
The budget for the mural, which will be installed at 206 Howard Street, is $20,000 and includes labor, materials, equipment and artist travel accommodations.
The Town of Boone’s Historic Preservation Commission submitted a list of recommendations to maintain the historic integrity of the property on which the mural will be installed. These recommendations include using non-neon colors, avoiding painting on terra cotta tiles and ensuring all information on the plaque displaying information about the artists is accurate.
Once Nurkin begins his work sometime in May, the mural should be completed within about two weeks. The portrait will be completed in time for Boonerang, a music festival that celebrates the town and its booming musical community.
