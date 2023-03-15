mural plan

A preliminary plan for the mural was included in the Boone Town Council’s agenda packet on Feb. 8.

 Photo courtesy of the Town of Boone

BOONE — Boone will become a destination on the North Carolina Mural Trail when a large-scale portrait of Doc and Merle Watson is painted downtown this spring.

The Boone Town Council first heard a proposal from the Boone Downtown Development Association and the Watauga Arts Council to consider joining the North Carolina Mural Trail in early February.

