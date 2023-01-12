BOONE — A Watauga County jury has convicted Todd Gibbs of three counts of Second Degree Rape and one count of Sex Offense – Parental Role, according to District Attorney Seth Banks.
The conviction was announced on Jan. 11. Between Oct. 2, 1994 and March 25, 1995, Gibbs sexually abused the victim on several occasions when she was 14-15 years old and a freshman in high school, according to the DA. At the time, Gibbs had assumed a parental role in the victim’s home.
The Honorable Gary Gavenus, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, sentenced Gibbs to four active prison sentences with a combined minimum term of 17 years and 10 months, and a combined maximum term of 24 years and 6 months.
“My office remains committed to seeking justice for victims of sexual violence and to removing predators like Mr. Gibbs from our community,” District Attorney Seth Banks said in a statement. “It is our hope that the result in this case will bring a measure of closure for the victim and her family. I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney Jasmine McKinney for her hard work on this case. I would also like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office their efforts in seeing that Mr. Gibbs was brought to justice.”
Gibbs was a former Green Valley School sports coach and was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2, 2020 and was originally charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of second-degree rape and one count of a sex offense in a parental role, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
