BOONE — A Watauga County jury has convicted Todd Gibbs of three counts of Second Degree Rape and one count of Sex Offense – Parental Role, according to District Attorney Seth Banks.

The conviction was announced on Jan. 11. Between Oct. 2, 1994 and March 25, 1995, Gibbs sexually abused the victim on several occasions when she was 14-15 years old and a freshman in high school, according to the DA. At the time, Gibbs had assumed a parental role in the victim’s home.

