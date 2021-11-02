BOONE — The “devious licks” challenge, a viral TikTok trend that encourages students to steal from and vandalize school bathrooms, has worked its way through Watauga High School.
The trend has caused a nuisance to WHS’s already understaffed custodial crew.
The fad has impacted the bathrooms at WHS in a number of ways, including stolen soap dispensers, inappropriate phrases on the walls and objects thrown at the ceiling.
“When we find it, we are definitely taking steps to implement consequences that go along with what they have done,” said assistant principal Rachel Shepherd. “We need kids to understand that it’s not all fun and games. This is causing an enormous amount of work for our custodians, who are fantastic, but they are already understaffed and overstretched.”
Shepherd said consequences can range from school-level discipline to criminal charges, both of which can have serious impacts on future jobs and college admissions for students. Students who have participated have also felt the financial impacts of their actions.
“Students and their families have been billed for several hundred dollars in damages this year,” said WHS principal Chris Blanton.
Even students who have not participated are feeling the impacts of the trend.
“I think two restrooms were closed for about 30 minutes one day to remove graffiti,” Blanton said.
Administrators at WHS are urging students to not participate in the disruptive trend.
Vandalism around the school has impacted the WHS custodial staff’s daily job since staff are constantly pulled away from cleaning the school’s hallways and commons area so that they can apply fresh coats of paint or replace missing hardware. Custodians’ lives outside of work are feeling the strain.
“It has taken a lot of time away from my family because I have to work late,” said WHS Facilities Manager Brent Presnell.
Presnell is not alone. Other custodians have been overworked by the trend and the damage it has done.
“When you get a call because somebody has written disgusting things on the bathroom or has torn things off the wall, that stuff has to be taken care of immediately,” said custodial staff member Rebecca Battern. “It puts me behind getting my stuff done, and it looks to other people that I am not doing my job.”
Both Presnell and Battern are hoping to see improvements in student behaviors so that they can go back to their normal jobs around the school and have a message for students.
“Listen, focus your time on school. Focus your time on sports. Focus your time on your hobbies,” Presnell said. “We are going to charge you. We are eventually going to find out and you don’t want that on your record, and think about other people beside yourself.”
While the TikTok trend may appear like a quick joke to get some views, the actions have real consequences.
“I would think about (it) before you make those decisions. It’s not anything cool. It’s not awesome,” Presnell said. “It’s very immature. We are in high school. Let’s come here, do our school work, enjoy these four years, and not be taking up the administrative staff and my staff’s time.”
WHS students have been provided with a relatively new school building. Presnell thinks it is unfortunate that students are using such a nice building in such an unruly way.
“If you’re walking down the hall, take pride in your school. If there’s trash on the floor, even though it’s not yours, just do a good thing and stop and pick it up,” Presnell said. “Take pride in your school because you guys are very fortunate. Y’all have a lot of resources here, a really nice school, and there’s a lot of other schools that don’t have it. Buy in and take pride in it.”
Kindness is something that is always being promoted at WHS. Battern hopes that TikTok can begin to make more positive impressions on students.
“I just think that if kids would maybe do some kind of kindness thing for TikTok or pass it on helping a custodian out, that would be great,” Battern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.