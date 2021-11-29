BOONE — Disabled American Veterans, Watauga County Chapter 90 partnered with Ingles and App State student members of the National Guard and ROTC to supply Thanksgiving meals to veterans in need throughout the High Country through its Holiday Meals program on Nov. 23.
While the DAV Chapter 90 has run this program for over a decade, Douglas Hempe, a veteran with the organization, said the need has been greater than ever this year due to COVID-19 and the “economic times we have seen.”
DAV served meals to feed a family of eight to 22 veterans and widows in the region and supplied resources to buy Christmas meals in December and grants to help veterans in need of financial aid to another 37 families.
The organization is entirely volunteer based, but accepts donations to pay for vans to transport veterans to medical appointments, provide meals and financial aid. Hempe said that any veteran or widow in the area can receive aid from the organization, not just members.
To raise money for this program, DAV Chapter 90 partnered with Boone’s local Ingles, located in the Highlands Commons shopping center.
App State’s National Guard program, led by George Kinner, provided extra support to DAV Chapter 90. These students working toward careers in the military provided help packing cars with boxes of food and transporting them to families.
“These programs are ongoing throughout the year but are especially poignant this time of year. They know all too well that the money people have often doesn’t last them the entire month, so a big family meal at Thanksgiving and Christmas my be out of the question for some and we hope that this enables more veterans to enjoy the holiday with family and friends,” DAV Chapter 90 said in a press release.
To learn more about the programs or services the Chapter provides, call the Chapter Commander, Jimmy Pittman at (828) 733-9402. To refer a veteran who needs help or for more information on donating and volunteering, write to DAV Chapter 90, PO Box 2914, Boone, NC 28607.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
