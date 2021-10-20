BOONE — Appalachian State University Housing received a report of a mobile device in a vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall on Oct. 15.
App State police were notified immediately and their investigation is ongoing, according to App State spokesperson Megan Hayes.
By the morning of Oct. 16, the entire ventilation system in the building was inspected and additional physical and operation measures were put in place that day to ensure there is no access to any bathroom vents, Hayes said.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who has questions or concerns, may contact App State Police at (828) 262-8000 or police@appstate.edu.
