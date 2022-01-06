WATAUGA — More Watauga County residents died from COVID-19 in December than they did in any month besides January, despite vaccines being widely available.
In December, five Watauga County residents died from COVID-19. All of them were not fully vaccinated at the time of their deaths, according to AppHealthCare. Of the five deaths, one was between the age of 25-49, one was between the age of 65-74 and three were 75 or older.
Of the 45 deaths in Watauga County residents as of Jan. 3, all were not fully vaccinated at the time of their deaths, according to AppHealthCare.
The December deaths — with the last two reported on Dec. 28 — come during a surge or COVID-19 cases. On Jan. 3, there were 110 active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County, which was down from 150 active cases on Dec. 30, according to AppHealthCare.
The last time there were more than 150 active cases in Watauga County was on Sept. 2, when there were 168, according to data kept by the Watauga Democrat.
“What we’ve seen so far is that when cases go up, we see more impact to hospitalizations, and deaths that follow,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said. “That’s what I’m going to be paying attention to is what is the impact to our health care resources in our community because we have to remember all of our health care providers, specifically our hospitals, are working in a regional mindset. They’re supporting lots of different areas.”
Greene said when there is high transmission in a lot of these regional communities, there’s a lot of people impacted.
“We don’t want to see any community member lost to this virus anymore,” Greene said. “We’ve lost very valuable people in our community that are family members of many of the people who (are) going to be facing loss this year in the holidays because of COVID-19. I can’t say enough how heartbreaking it is to see people lost to this virus. We want to continue to save lives, which is why we’re continuing to say the same things over and over again, because we know that vaccines have proven to work. It’s our best tool and we really want people to get vaccinated because that is really going to help. It’s going to help prevent severe illness and death.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 30,942 Watauga County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Jan. 5.
