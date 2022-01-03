A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Jan. 2 to noon on Jan. 3 for much of the High Country including Watauga and Ashe counties. .
Heavy snow is expected in the High Country with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Higher amounts along ridges could also occur.
Winds could gust up to 35 mph, which mixed with wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially on the higher elevations.
If you must travel, the National Weather Service advises keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Delays
AppHealthCare
Due to inclement weather, the AppHealthCare office in Watauga will open at 10 a.m. The ApHealthCare Dental office and Ashe medical clinic will open at 9 a.m. All patients who had an appointment have been notified. AppHealthCare stated a decision about today's COVID-19 testing is forthcoming and will be made as soon as possible.
AppalCART
AppalCART will begin fixed route and in-town paratransit service at 12 p.m. No rural route service until after 12 p.m.
Town of Boone
Town of Boone offices will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 3.
Town of Blowing Rock
Town of Blowing Rock offices will open at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 due to inclement weather. There will be no residential garbage pickup on Jan. 3. Residential garbage will be collected on Tuesday and Wednesday for this week.
Watauga County
Due to inclement weather and road conditions, Watauga County Offices will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, Jan. 3. Weather and road conditions will continue to be monitored and adjustments will be made, if necessary.
Watauga County Library
The Watauga County Library will open at 11 a.m. on Jan. 3.
App State
Appalachian State University announced at 7:15 p.m. Jan 2 that it is operating under Adverse Weather Condition 1 from 6 a.m. to noon on Jan. 3. For non-faculty employees, the Adverse Weather Policy is in effect at Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) from 6 a.m. to noon on Jan. 3. Please use caution. More info at appstatealert.com.
This story will be updated with any delays or closings in Watauga County on Jan. 3. Updated as of 7:38 a.m. on Jan. 3.
